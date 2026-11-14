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Pacific Northwest Weather: Widespread Rain, Mountain Snow & Cooling Trend
12 days ago
Get the latest weather update for the Pacific Northwest, including scattered showers tonight, widespread rain by 2 AM, and heavier rain moving through the Idaho Panhandle. Expect high elevation mountain snow above 4,500 feet, a significant cooling trend through next week, and a wet Sunday with a cold front bringing cooler temperatures and a weak atmospheric river. We cover rainfall totals for Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Tri-Cities, Yakima, Orofino, and Kami, plus snow accumulations in the Cascades and central Idaho. See the 7-day forecast for Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Yakima, and Tri-Cities with temperatures returning to seasonal norms.
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