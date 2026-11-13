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Suman Datta Appointed Inaugural Pierre R. Lamond Presidential Distinguished Chair in Electrical and Computer Engineering
By Amanda Butler,8 days ago
Suman Datta, an internationally recognized semiconductor researcher and scholar, will join Duke University as the inaugural Pierre R. Lamond Presidential Distinguished Chair in Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) beginning July 15, 2027. Datta currently serves as the Joseph M. Pettit Chair in Advanced Computing, Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar and...