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Port Moody joins regional call for long-term flood protection funding
By Local Journalism Initiative,13 days ago
Port Moody council has unanimously endorsed a regional push for greater provincial and federal investment in flood protection, joining a growing coalition of Lower Mainland communities calling for coordinated action to protect residents, infrastructure and salmon habitats. At its Nov. 10 meeting, council voted to support a joint statement on...