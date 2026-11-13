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Parking permit renewals and sales for winter term start soon
10 days ago
A staggered set of signup dates open Nov. 16 for University of Oregon Eugene campus employees who want to renew or purchase parking permits for winter term. Employees who drive can purchase a winter academic term parking permit online. Parking lots are divided into 10 zones by location, and commuter permits are offered at three price points. Permits can be purchased for an academic term (expiring March 21) or a 30-day duration. Daily zonal permits are offered as well throughout each term.