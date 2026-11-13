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Ahead of the Open | Key resistance just above grains
By Lane Akre,7 days ago
Corn: 2 to 4 cents higher. Soybeans: 12 to 14 cents higher. Wheat: 6 to 8 cents higher. GENERAL COMMENTS: Corn, soybeans and wheat surged following technically bearish closes on Thursday. A close near prices went into the break would negate chart damage done, but technical headwinds remain for the rest of today’s session. Front-month crude oil futures are modestly higher and extending recent gains while the U.S. dollar index is consolidating near recent highs. The 10-year treasury rate at 5.13% is at fresh highs, surging 30 basis points this week, helping support the gain in the dollar.