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Your Pro Farmer newsletter (November 14, 2026) is now available
By Pro Farmer Editors,9 days ago
Grain and soybean futures entered the week heavily oversold on the charts. Soybeans bounced sharply after USDA on Tuesday unexpectedly cut its 2026-27 ending stocks estimate despite bumping the national average yield to a record. Corn futures popped higher after USDA made a larger-than-expected cut to yield but have traded below Tuesday’s reaction high, while wheat futures bounced off eight-month lows late in the week as Russia-Ukraine peace talks bore no fruit. Corn and soybeans saw continued demand, though a strengthening U.S. dollar could create a headwind. Cattle futures rebounded after Tyson announced plans to restart a second shift at its Amarillo beef plant. Lean hog futures attempted to stabilize after hitting contract lows last week on dismal cash and wholesale fundamentals. We cover all of this and more in this week’s newsletter.