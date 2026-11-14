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Deion Sanders’ buyout details for CU Buffs as hot seat gets warmer
By Pat Rooney,12 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready… As the sun faded over the Flatirons looming beyond Folsom Field, it was easy to wonder if the sun also has begun to set on the Deion Sanders era in Boulder. Going into a Friday night battle against Houston, the Buffaloes certainly still had opportunity to salvage Sanders’ fourth season as the head man at Colorado. Yet there is a growing sense that time is running out. Sanders entered Friday’s game with a 19-27 mark at CU. Just one more loss this season would clinch the third losing campaign in four years for Sanders,…
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