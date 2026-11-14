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Destrehan overcomes quarterback injury to eliminate East St. John in playoff opener
12 days ago
DESTREHAN, La. – They say it’s hard to beat the same team twice in the same season. It’s even harder to do it without your starting quarterback. In the end, those factors mattered little to the Destrehan Wildcats, who overcame the early loss of quarterback Au’shai Smith to earn a dominant 34-6 victory Friday night over district rival East St. John in the first round of the Division I Non-Select playoffs.
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