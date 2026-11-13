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Efforts are being made for King County info and service to be more accessible
10 days ago
King County is trying to make county information and services more accessible for people with disabilities and people who speak languages other than English. King County Executive Girmay Zahilay signed a "digital accessibility policy" on Thursday. The policy requires all new public-facing digital content and technology to be accessible to all residents starting January 1.