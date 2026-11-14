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Princeton outlasts Moeller 40-36 in playoff shootout
By WKRC Sports,12 days ago
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Princeton won a back-and-forth playoff game Friday, holding off Moeller 40-36 to advance to the Division I regional final. The Vikings finished with 514 total yards, including 315 rushing. Key’Sean Torbert accounted for four touchdowns, throwing for three and running for another. Monsanna Torbert added a 118-yard rushing performance that included an 80-yard touchdown.