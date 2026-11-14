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Thousands in travel limbo as nationwide ground stop cancels hundreds of flights at Denver Int’l Airport
12 days ago
DENVER Even with the Federal Aviation Administrations nationwide ground stop lifted Friday night, thousands are still in travel limbo. According to FlightAware, Denver International Airport saw more than 450 canceled flights and more than 600 delays on Friday. The airport saw a six-hour gap between flights taking off, from roughly 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time.