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What’s Next? National Democrats descend upon Denver for two-day convention after midterms
12 days ago
Democrats from across the country gathered in Denver for a two-day event where they asked one key question after the blue wave seen throughout the midterms: What’s Next?. The question was also the title of the convention, which featured speakers that included Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Senator-elect James Talarico, and U.S. Senator Cory Booker.