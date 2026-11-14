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Leading the charge, Emma Morgan becomes first woman front runner for Ralphie the Buffalo
12 days ago
BOULDER, Colo. One of the University of Colorado Boulder’s most beloved game day traditions has reached a historic first. Senior Emma Morgan became the first woman to lead Ralphie from the front position onto Folsom Field. It is an honor shes proud of, but shes quick to credit the teammates who have been in her corner throughout the journey.