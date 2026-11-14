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FC Dallas finishes best regular season since 2016 with come-from-behind win
By Chris F. Weber,12 days ago
The stadium lights stayed bright long after the result was beyond doubt, and the noise had the uneven rhythm of a crowd that had spent the evening worried. FC Dallas trailed the Colorado Rapids, then reversed the night with a 3 to 1 win that felt larger than the score. Reporting from The Dallas Morning News framed the evening as the close of the club’s best regular season since 2016. Second place in the Western Conference came with it, and so did home field advantage for the FC Dallas playoffs. In a league where autumn can erase a summer of careful work, the club finally kept what it had earned.