undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Democrats’ victory was clear. The party’s future is not.
By Chris F. Weber,12 days ago
On a cold November morning in Chicago, campaign volunteers stacked folding chairs in a union hall that still smelled of coffee and wet wool. The cheers from election night had faded, and the whiteboards were already being wiped clean. Democrats had won their largest congressional majority in decades, yet the room felt less like a victory party than a planning session with too many unanswered questions. The phrase that kept surfacing, sometimes with hope and sometimes with dread, was the Democratic midterms future, as if a single election could settle a party that has spent years arguing with itself about who it is and whom it serves.