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Christmas Crack Recipe (Easy Salted Potato Chip Toffee)
By Rachael,12 days ago
If there is one Christmas treat that disappears almost as fast as you can make it, it’s Christmas crack! This sweet and salty holiday candy is made with buttery crackers, crunchy potato chips, homemade brown sugar toffee, and a generous layer of melted chocolate. Finish it with Heath toffee bits, festive sprinkles, and an optional drizzle of white chocolate, and you’ve got a holiday treat that is almost impossible to resist.