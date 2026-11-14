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Miracle at Mansell! Boyd, Port Allegany Walk Off Brockway on Last-Second TD powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg
By Chris Rossetti,12 days ago
DUBOIS, Pa. — Miracle at Mansell. General McLane Rallies for D10 4A Title • Keystone in D9 Title Game for First Time Since 1989 • Sharon, Hickory to Beat in D10 3A Title Game • Veilleux Joins Rare Company With Historic 1,000-Yard Rushing, Receiving Season • Westinghouse too Much for Karns City.