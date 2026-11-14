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Ole Miss Student Apologizes After Making Monkey Noises Outside Black Students’ Apartment
By Texas Metro News,12 days ago
An Ole Miss student who identified herself as one of the women caught making monkey noises and gestures outside an apartment shared by three Black students has apologized for her behavior, Action News 5 reported. Alaina Kunes, an 18-year-old University of Mississippi freshman, described her actions as “insensitive, inappropriate, and...