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Lady Aces Basketball gears up for season
By XAIN BALLENGER Staff Writer/photographer,12 days ago
MT. CARMEL - The Lady Aces of Mt. Carmel are in the lab working to retain their status as reigning Little Illini Conference Champions. The Lady Aces return to the play following three consecutive winning seasons under Head Coach Matt McCarty, including a record of 25-5 during the 23-24 season, a record of 31-5 and a third place finish in the state tournament during the 24-25 season, and a record of 24-8 during 25-26 season, ending in a sectional semifinals loss to T-town.