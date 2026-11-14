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Sierra travelers face delays as chain controls slow I-80 traffic near state line
By Kenneth Dunn,12 days ago
Winter weather is causing travel disruptions along Interstate 80 near the Nevada-California state line, with additional vehicle spinouts prompting authorities to hold eastbound traffic. According to the California Highway Patrol in Truckee, westbound traffic is being released at the Nevada state line under R2 chain restrictions. Eastbound traffic was briefly...
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