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Not-retiring Gable Steveson returns to action at UFC 336
By Andrew Richardson,12 days ago
Former Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson isn’t giving up on his fighting dreams. Just a couple months ago, Steveson was shockingly knocked out in just 12 seconds by Sean Sharaf (watch it again here) at UFC 331. Steveson was widely considered to be the sport’s best prospect, and he brought a Jon Jones co-sign with him into the Octagon. After the stunning loss to an unheralded opponent, fans and pundits alike immediately questioned whether Steveson would ever make the walk again, particularly since Steveson already gave up on pursuing NFL and WWE careers previously … and fleeing the Octagon afterward didn’t help his reputation either.