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The 4 Medicare physician pay reforms the AMA and 61 groups want from Congress
10 days ago
A year-end push to protect patient access as the 2027 fee schedule cuts physician pay. The American Medical Association and 61 other healthcare organizations are asking Congress to include four Medicare policies in any year-end legislative package. They argue the four changes would protect patients’ access to care and give physician practices the stability they need to keep seeing Medicare patients.