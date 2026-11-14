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Mayville State’s creative writing opportunities lead to regional publication of student works
12 days ago
Creative works of Mayville State University students Alex Grotte and Colt Garrett have been selected for publication in the 2026 edition of Northern Narratives, the Fargo Public Library’s annual regional literary publication. Garrett’s poem, “Hand of Damocleia,” was included in this year’s collection. Grotte earned publication of two works, the poem “8 Areas of Birds and Loneliness” and the short story “The Rising Sun.” Both students developed their published pieces in creative writing and poetry courses at Mayville State.