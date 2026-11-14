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Sloane Robinson Secures $3 Million Strategic Investment for MBA Research Collaboration
12 days ago
UK investment manager plans to channel $3 million in proposed financing toward research initiatives and strategic technology assessment with MBA. Sloane Robinson LLP, a United Kingdom-based investment management firm established in 1993, has announced details surrounding a proposed $3 million strategic financing arrangement designed to support its long-term development plans and expand its analytical infrastructure. Central to the investor interest behind this proposed capital placement is the prospective strategic collaboration between Sloane Robinson LLP and MindBridge Business Academy (MBA). The prospective partnership focuses on enhancing institutional investment research, exploring market technology applications, and developing modern quantitative methodologies.