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Pokémon Go Wild Area 2026 event schedule, habitat spawns, and ticket bonuses
By Julia Lee,12 days ago
Pokémon Go's big global Wild Area 2026 event is finally here, running on Nov. 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in your local time. This event features the debut of Gigantamax Duraludon, as well as Dynamax Dialga and Palkia. Safari Balls and mighty Pokémon also make a return from the previous years' Wild Area events, which means you can find some powerful Pokémon roaming about.