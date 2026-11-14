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Trail Blazers Dispose of Kings with Hot Shooting, Defense
By Dave Deckard,12 days ago
That is how a game is handled. The Portland Trail Blazers broke a sweat on Friday night in their matchup with the Sacramento Kings, but it was hardly a sauna in Golden 1 Center. Portland played it cool (or maybe hot?) shooting 48% from the field and 40% from the three-point arc on their way to a 120-107 victory. Portland now owns 9 wins on the season against only 3 losses. Even more impressively, they hold a 6-1 road record. Nice!