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Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation Wins Community Impact Award
By Beth Squires,8 days ago
The Women of the Vine & Spirits (WOTVS) Foundation received the 2026 Community Impact Award at SommCon’s Annual Imprint Awards in San Diego on November 5. The charitable arm of the Women of the Vine & Spirits global membership organization was honored for its work improving women’s access to education and professional development across the beverage and hospitality industries.