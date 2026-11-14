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Coeur d’Alene man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for attempting to support ISIS
By KMVT News Staff,12 days ago
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Alexander Scott Mercurio, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, was sentenced Nov. 11 to 18 years in federal prison, followed by lifetime supervised release, for attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization. U.S. District Judge David C. Nye handed...
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