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What a Gallon of Gas Cost the Year You Were Born
By Bess Lovejoy,9 days ago
Few numbers attract as much attention as the price on a gas station sign. A jump of a few cents can prompt grumbling, a detour to a cheaper station, or a story about what a gallon cost back in the day. But those fondly remembered prices need some context. Gas really did cost about 31 cents a gallon in 1960, but that’s roughly $3.54 in today’s dollars when adjusted for inflation — a figure that feels a little more familiar.