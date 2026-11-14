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Vinography Images: Bagged and Tagged
12 days ago
There’s the glamorous side of the wine industry: the landscape, the people, the amazing farming and craftsmanship that goes into every bottle. And then there’s regulations. Producing wine always comes with bureaucracy. In Champagne, producers need to set samples of every product aside for testing by the AIDAC, such as these tagged bottles in a riddling rack. The Association Interprofessionnelle de Défense de l’Appellation Champagne are tested and tasted regularly to ensure that producers’ declarations of the grapes they are harvesting and the resulting wines they are making match what ends up in the bottle at the end of the day.