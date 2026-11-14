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NBA Cup 2026: Knicks drop to last place in group play with loss to shorthanded Pacers; Spurs dominate Warriors
By Jack Baer,12 days ago
The 2025-26 season was a dream for the New York Knicks, from the NBA Cup to the NBA Finals. This season is shaping up differently. The defending Cup champions fell to 0-2 in group play on Friday with a 106-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers, who are still playing without Tyrese Haliburton due to a left hamstring strain. That puts New York in the bottom of the East Group B standings and all but eliminates them from the in-season tournament.