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Men's Swimming Powers Past Clarion, 120-85, Behind Strong Sprint Performances
By Mary Raskob, Director of Athletic CommunicationsMarketing,12 days ago
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (Nov. 13, 2026) — The Bloomsburg men's swimming team captured seven event victories, including both freestyle sprint events, and delivered a collection of Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) qualifying performances Friday evening to defeat Clarion, 120-85, at Nelson Field House Pool. Seniors Jack Drake (Phillipsburg, N.J./Phillipsburg Area)...