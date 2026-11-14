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Coup’s Takeaways: Giannis And Bam Combine For 74 In NBA Cup Win Over Cleveland
By Couper Moorhead,12 days ago
1. Another NBA Cup game, and behind two guards and two bigs, Miami had one of their best offensive games of the season. Nothing usual about the starters today, Pelle Larsson out due to an illness and Klay Thompson out with an ankle injury. Cleveland was missing a couple of important pieces, too, with Evan Mobley and Sam Merrill also both out.