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‘Like Clockwork When (Stephen Curry) Is Out,’ ‘Pre-Eject Him in Some Games’ — Hoops Fans Blast Draymond Green Over Flagrant 1 on Victor Wembanyama
By Michael Macasero,12 days ago
Draymond Green was assessed a Flagrant 1 after running through Victor Wembanyama from behind while the San Antonio Spurs star was trying to position himself for an offensive rebound during Golden State's 123-85 loss Friday night. The incident came during a game the home team controlled from the start. San...