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Orlando Magic move to 2-0 in NBA Cup Group stage after victory over Bucks
By Carl-Max Millionard,12 days ago
The Orlando Magic (5-7) defeated the Milwaukee Bucks (1-12) at home, 107-99, in the NBA Cup Group stage. The Magic picked up where they left off offensively, scoring 12 of their 23 points in the paint in the first quarter while shooting 52.6% from the field. Franz Wagner and Tristan Da Silva led the team with six points in the quarter. The Magic led 23-15 after the first.