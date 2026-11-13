undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Friday the 13th
9 days ago
Happy Friday! And it’s not just any Friday — it’s the most spooky, haunted Friday of all: Friday the Thirteenth. In honor of the occasion, we’re leaning all the way into sports curses, from the Bambino and Billy Goat to the Madden Cover and plenty of remaining hexes that still haven’t been broken. Plus, the weekend is a busy one: Texas-LSU and USC-Indiana headline a huge college-football Saturday, the Patriots and Lions kick off Sunday’s NFL slate from Germany, the NWSL is down to its semifinals, and No. 1 South Carolina meets No. 3 USC in one of the biggest women’s college basketball games of the young season. Here’s what we’re watching this weekend: