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Design Culture
10 days ago
Beth Dunlop talks with Design Miami CEO Jen Roberts about collecting, evolving taste, and the ever-changing world of design. Jennifer Roberts, now in her second decade as CEO of Design Miami, has spent much of her life exploring the world of design, from antiques to modern. She grew up in New York but spent weekends in Salisbury, Connecticut, where she would go along with her parents as they prowled antiques shops and sales. “To me,” she says, “it was an experience of finding hidden clues about history.” After graduating from Hobart and William Smith Colleges, she studied at the prestigious decorative arts program at Christie’s in London where inspiration struck. “I fell in love with the material,” she says, “especially with ceramics and eighteenth-century furniture, American, English, and French.”