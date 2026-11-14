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Wildcats bludgeon Diamondbacks for bi-district victory
By Landan Kuhlmann,12 days ago
Following a slow start, the Gregory-Portland Wildcats kicked it into high gear and cruised to victory in the opening round of the playoffs last Friday night. No. 8 Gregory-Portland defeated the Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks 68-16 on Nov. 13 at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium to move on to the area round. The Wildcats (11-0) will now face Liberty Hill (7-4) out of District 13-5A in the area round after Liberty Hill defeated Harlandale 50-21 on Friday night.
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