undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Human Remains Found in Altadena; Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives Investigate
By News Desk,10 days ago
Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating after human remains were found Friday in a residential area of Altadena. Detectives were called shortly before 1:30 pm to the 3500 block of Glenrose Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department said. Authorities have not released the person’s identity or cause of death. The circumstances remain unclear.
2