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JCHC Now Offering Highly Advanced Mako SmartRobotics™ for Hip and Knee Replacement
10 days ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Jefferson County Health Center now offers Mako SmartRobotics™ for total knee, partial knee, and total hip replacement. The newly added robotic-assisted technology helps orthopedic surgeons develop personalized surgical plans and brings advanced joint replacement care close to home. Mako SmartRobotics™ combines three-dimensional CT-based planning with...