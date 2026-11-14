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Airlines won’t be required to offer passengers additional compensation after ground stop
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
(AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration said airplane departures could resume Friday after the agency lifted a nationwide ground stop caused by communications problems. The FAA had grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon, causing hundreds of flights to be diverted. Officials cited “extraordinary circumstances” caused by communications problems at regional air traffic control centers.