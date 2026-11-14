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Here’s What The 2026 Beaver Moon Means For Each Star Sign
By Annabel Gat,12 days ago
Later this month, on 24 November, we’ll experience a supermoon – otherwise known as the Beaver Moon – the first of three consecutive supermoons. At this time of year, beavers are busy building lodges and collecting food stores for the long winter – and it’s a period of preparation for us, too. The Beaver Moon urges us to release whatever might drain our resources – financially and energetically – just in time for the year ahead.