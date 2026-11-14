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Arsenal teenager Max Dowman eclipses Jude Bellingham to become youngest ever England Under-21 player during 1-0 friendly defeat to Portugal
By Adhe Makayasa,12 days ago
Replacing Middlesbrough winger Amario Cozier-Duberry in the 61st minute on Friday night, Dowman made his Young Lions bow aged 16 years, 10 months and 13 days. That appearance saw the academy starlet surpass the previous milestone set by Bellingham, who debuted against Kosovo in 2020 aged 17 years, two months and six days. However, Lee Carsley's hosts could not avoid a narrow loss.