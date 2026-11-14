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PLAY YOUR CARDS RIGHT
By Editorial Staff,12 days ago
New to Pai Gow Poker? Master the rules, understand the strategy and get ready to take your seat at the table. Pai Gow Poker is one of those casino games that may seem intimidating when you first sit down, but once you understand the basics, it can be an enjoyable way to stretch your bankroll and keep the action going. Unlike blackjack, where you’re trying to beat the dealer with a single hand, Pai Gow Poker gives you seven cards and asks you to make two separate hands: a five-card high hand and a two-card low hand. The trick is knowing how to divide those cards to give yourself the best chance of winning both. A little strategy goes a long way, so before you take a seat at the table, here are some basic tips to help you set your hands, avoid common mistakes and play with greater confidence.