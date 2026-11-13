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After 33 Hours of Mud and Miles, Boeding Prevails at Race for DFL
By Chris Wristen,8 days ago
The rain came in waves, fluctuating from light sprinkles to a steady downpour during the Race for DFL, but the mud and miles were a persistent obstacle that runners could only escape by stopping. That was the game they played at the seventh edition of the last person standing event from Beast Coast Trail Running on Nov. 7-8 at the Kenty Farm in Winchendon, Mass. Runners took on a 4.17-mile loop course through the farm’s wooded trails, a nearby rail trail, and rocky farm road until only one runner remained.