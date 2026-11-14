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Major champion confirmed out as lead Golf Channel analyst after six years
By Andy Roberts,11 days ago
Morgan Pressel is set to lose her position as Golf Channel’s lead analyst on LPGA coverage, with the broadcaster opting against renewing her contract for the 2027 season. The news was first confirmed by Golfweek, which reports that the one-time major champion will no longer be part of Versant’s LPGA broadcasting team in her current role.