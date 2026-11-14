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The 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards take over Las Vegas
By David Walliams allegations,11 days ago
The 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards took over MGM Grand Garden Arena as Latin music biggest stars walked the red carpet and attended the awards ceremony. ROSALÍA made history by winning her third best album award while Janet Jackson presented Daddy Yankee with the Person of the Year award. Before the awards ceremony began, Natalia Malsenido was on the red carpet talking with the stars including Bad Gyal, Howie D from the Backstreet Boys and music pioneer, Emilio Estefan.