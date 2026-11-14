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H.S. Football Playoffs: Keystone's perfect season ends with loss to Archbold
By Tim Gebhardt The Chronicle Telegram,12 days ago
LAGRANGE — Archbold’s playoff pedigree was the difference Friday night in a Division V regional semifinal at Keystone. The state’s third-ranked Blue Streaks (11-1), making their eighth straight playoff appearance and 20th overall, made quick work of the Wildcats 39-8 in the rain and slick conditions. Archbold...
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