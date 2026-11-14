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Parkview Health Completes Acquisition Of Ovation Healthcare
12 days ago
FORT WAYNE – Parkview Health has finalized its acquisition of Ovation Healthcare, completing the transaction that creates a nationwide shared-services platform designed to strengthen community providers and improve healthcare affordability, the provided release states. As the largest rural healthcare provider in Indiana, this acquisition is part of Parkview's strategy...
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