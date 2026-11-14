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October Home Sales Continue To Slow As Buyers Grapple With Higher Rates
12 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana’s housing market continued to slow last month as home buyers and sellers reckoned with a stretch of mortgage rates above 7%, according to the Indiana Association of Realtors (IAR). Indiana’s median home sale price was $270,000 in October, down 3% from September and unchanged from 2025, but higher rates offset this favorable price trend by pushing up potential monthly payments. On a statewide basis: